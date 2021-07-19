Eid-el-Kabir: Sanwo-Olu urges Muslims, residents to celebrate with caution  

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Nigerians, especially Muslims across the country, on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir festival.

Sanwo-Olu, while rejoicing with Muslims on the celebration, urged them to celebrate with caution in the wake of the third wave of coronavirus infections in the country.

In the Eid-el-Kabir message issued on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, the governor also advised Muslims to keep to all the COVID-19 protocols as they celebrate.

He urged residents, especially Muslim faithful, to imbibe the lessons of sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim and work for the peace, stability, unity and progress of the country.

According to him, there is strong connection between peaceful coexistence of all tribes and religions and development.

He, therefore, urged every resident to live together peacefully.

”On behalf of my family and government of Lagos State, I join millions of people around the world to wish our Muslim brothers and sisters in the state and in Nigeria happy Eid-el-Kabir, which comes with significant lessons for mankind.

”Eid al-Adha has become a symbolic event in the history of mankind, following the events that led to the sacrifice by Prophet Ibrahim, who held tenaciously to his faith in God, despite his unpleasant circumstances at the time.

”The festival, therefore, reminds us that there will always be great rewards when we have abiding faith and patience in trying periods.

”The festival reminds us that there will always be great rewards in persistence in prayers and tenacity in our belief, as well as sacrifice for the progress of mankind and development of our society,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor urged residents to support his government’s efforts in building a ‘Greater Lagos’ that would work for all.

He also implored Nigerians to support governments at state and federal levels in building a better society that is free from violence, insecurity and other social vices. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...