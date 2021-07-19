Eid-el-Kabir: Sanwo-Olu urges Muslims, residents to celebrate with caution  

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Nigerians, especially Muslims across the country, on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir festival.

Sanwo-Olu, while rejoicing Muslims on the celebration, urged them to celebrate caution the wake of the third wave of coronavirus infections the country.

the Eid-el-Kabir message issued on Monday his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, the governor also advised Muslims to keep to all the COVID-19 protocols as they celebrate.

He urged , especially Muslim faithful, to imbibe the lessons of sacrifice Prophet Ibrahim and work peace, stability, and progress of the country.

According to him, there is strong connection between peaceful coexistence of all tribes and religions and development.

He, therefore, urged every resident to live together peacefully.

”On behalf of my family and government of Lagos State, join millions of people around the world to wish our Muslim brothers and sisters the state and Nigeria happy Eid-el-Kabir, which comes significant lessons for mankind.

”Eid al-Adha has become a symbolic event in the history of mankind, following the events that led to the sacrifice Prophet Ibrahim, who held tenaciously to his faith in God, despite his unpleasant circumstances at the time.

”The festival, therefore, reminds us that there will always be great rewards when we have abiding faith and patience in trying periods.

”The festival reminds us that there will always be great rewards in persistence in prayers and tenacity in our belief, as well as sacrifice progress of mankind and development of our society,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor urged to support his government’s efforts in building a ‘Greater Lagos’ that would work for all.

He also implored Nigerians to support governments at state and levels in building a better society that is free from violence, insecurity and other social vices. (NAN)

