Eid-el-Kabir: RTEAN felicitates Muslims, cautions drivers to avoid accident

July 20, 2021



Road Transport Employers Association Nigeria (RTEAN), Sango-Ota Chapter, has felicitated Muslims in State, urging drivers to be cautious to avoid accidents on during the Eid--Kabir celebration.

Alhaji Lateef Deinde, Secretary RTEAN, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, in Ota.

Association felicitates all our brothers and sisters across state, especially in Sango-Ota axis, and country at large.

“We pray the Almighty Allah to grant everyone the opportunity to experience and see more of it in the years to come,” he said.

The RTEAN Scribe warned drivers against excessive speeding, to avoid road mishaps and unnecessary deaths during the festival.

He advised drivers against over loading, urging them to also refrain from embarking on more trips during the , for the sake of more money.

Deinde called on those traveling to celebrate with their loved ones, to board buses at designated parks, to avoid victims of kidnapping. (NAN)

