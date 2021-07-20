Eid-el-Kabir: RTEAN felicitates Muslims, cautions drivers to avoid accident

The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Sango-Ota Chapter, has felicitated Muslims in the State, urging drivers to be cautious to avoid accidents on the highways during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Alhaji Lateef Deinde, the Secretary of RTEAN, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, in Ota.

“The Association felicitates all our brothers and sisters across the state, especially in Sango-Ota axis, and the country at large.

“We pray the Almighty Allah to grant everyone the opportunity to experience and see more of it in the years to come,” he said.

The RTEAN Scribe warned drivers against excessive speeding, to avoid road mishaps and unnecessary deaths during the festival.

He advised drivers against over loading, urging them to also refrain from embarking on more trips during the Sallah, for the sake of making more money.

Deinde called on those traveling to celebrate with their loved ones, to board buses at designated motor parks, to avoid being victims of kidnapping. (NAN)

