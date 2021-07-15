Eid-el-Kabir: Ram sellers lament low patronage in llorin

Barely few days to the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir, sellers of rams, an important item for the celebration are lamenting low patronage in several parts of llorin, the Kwara capital.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who visited some ram markets in various parts of the llorin on Thursday reports that several ram sellers complained of low patronage.

There were large numbers of various sizes of rams in all the markets visited, waiting for perspective buyers.

Markets visited included lpata cattle market, ram market at Mandate ultramodern market, Adeta ram market, Ode Alfa-Nda ram market, and Zango ram market.

Prices of rams were similar in almost all the markets as the smallest rams were sold between N35,000 and N40,000 while the biggest rams were from N100,000 to N150,000.

Alhaji Abdullahi Olufadi, a ram seller at Ipata cattle market, in an interview with NAN said sellers were facing low patronage despite the fact that Eid- el- Kabir was a few days away.

Olufadi attributed the situation to the poor economic situation in the country.

“By now we are supposed to be recording fantastic sales but buyers trickle in like one or two persons buying one while some cannot afford the price,” he said.

A legal practitioner and potential buyer, Mr Tunde Olumoh who spoke with NAN said he had not bought his own ram yet due to non-availability of fund. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...