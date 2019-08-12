Eid-el-Kabir: Prayer is effective weapon to fight challenges, says Etsu Nupe

By Tina George, Minna

The Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar has called on Nigerians to use the Eid el-Kabir celebration to pray for peace and accelerated recovery of the nation’s economy, observing that prayer remained the most effective weapon against any form of challenges bedevilling the country.

Speaking to his followers at the Eid praying ground in Bida on Sunday, Yahaya stressed the need for Nigerians to intensify their prayers, especially in the face of the many daunting challenges currently bedevilling the nation.

The monarch explained that with prayers the current security socio-economic and other challenges facing the country could be solved through divine intervention.

He explained that Sallah was the most auspicious period to offer prayers to Almighty God to provide sustainable solutions to problems plaguing the country.

Etsu Nupe, who is the Chairman of the Niger State Traditional Council, noted that the life and times of Prophet Muhammed symbolised piety, peace, love, tolerance and good neighbourliness stating that this should be emulated by all Nigerians.

He maintained that Nigeria, with its huge potential, could only achieve greatness when the citizens imbibed the virtue of tolerance, forgiveness, peace and unity.

The Monarch then congratulated all Nigerians on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir sallah celebration as well as those who are in Saudi Arabia to performe this year’s Hajj as a fulfilment of a key Islamic injunction.

He prayed God to accept their sacrifice and supplication as they continue in their spiritual journey towards the fulfilment of the pilgrimage rites in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

