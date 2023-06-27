Eid-el-kabir: Pray for a united and prosperous Nigeria – NOA

By Chimezie Godfrey

As Nigerians join the world to celebrate the 2023 Eid-el- Kabir, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on the Muslim ummah to continue to pray for a united and prosperous nation in the spirit of renewed hope of the present administration.

NOA Director General, Dr. Garba Abari disclosed this in a Sallah message to the Muslim faithful in Nigeria urging them to imbibe the virtues of obedience, peace and sacrifice which the Eid- El Kabir signifies.

He also asked Muslims to use the celebration to seek divine wisdom for our leaders and those in the helm of affairs in the country.

According to the NOA Director General, “It is only with prayers, sacrifice and faith in God that any nation can peacefully navigate the challenges of nationhood as desired by all citizens”.

Abari urged Nigerians to be vigilant of their immediate environment as they go about the Sallah celebration, stressing the importance of maintaining constant alertness at all times.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

