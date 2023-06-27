Eid-el-Kabir: Police ready to provide security in Kano 

By Aminu Garko

The Police Command in Kano State has assured residents of safety before, during and after the Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, gave the assurance in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Tuesday.

Kiyawa said that enough manpower had been deployed across the 44 local government areas of the state to ensure peaceful festivities.

“We have mapped out strategies that would enable residents to observe the celebration in a peaceful atmosphere without threat to lives and property,” he said.

Kiyawa also said that the command was working in conjunction with other security agencies to ensure a hitch-free celebration.

He said that sensitive security measures had been adopted to enable residents celebrate peacefully.

The spokesman however called on the residents to support the efforts of security agencies with intelligent information on movement of miscreants for prompt action. (NAN)

