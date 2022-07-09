Eid-el-Kabir: Police minister lauds Nigerians for nation building

By Monday Ijeh

The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Dingyadi, has commended Nigerians for their resilience towards building a strong, democratic and prosperous Nigeria.



Mr Osaigbovo Ehisienmen, the Press Secretary to the minister, in statement on Saturday in Abuja, said the minister gave the commendation in his Eid-el-Kabir message to Nigerians.





Dingyadi, who said Eid-el-Kabir signified sacrifice, selflessness and obedient to God, enjoined Nigerians to continue to support government’s commitment to retooling the nation’s security infrastructure.



He said the idea was to enhance safety of lives and property.



According to him, the recent deployment of 10,000 trained police constables to their local governments of origin, will help in advancing Community Policing strategy and enhance human intelligence.



The minister pledged the resolve of the Federal Government to entrench people centered security strategy, to isolate enemies of collective peace and security.



He said kinetic and non kinetic approaches would be adopted to tackle all forms of

violent criminality in the country.



Dingyadi said the desperate attempts by terrorists to raise apprehension in the country was receiving serious attention with a view to renewing strategies, neutralize their capabilities and bring them to justice.



The minister facilitated with Nigerian Muslims at home and in the diaspora, on the occasion of 2022 Eid-el-Kabir celebration. (NAN)

