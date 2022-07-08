Eid-el-Kabir: Police deploy personnel to worship centres in Nasarawa

Police Command in Nasarawa State says it has deployed personnel to worship centres across the state to ensure peaceful Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

DSP Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command,,disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lafia.

He said operatives had also been deployed to flashpoints to ensure adequate security during the celebration.

Nansel added that at all police personnel in the state would be on duty until the end of the celebration,then normal shifts would resume.

He added that the CP also wished Muslim faithful a happy and peaceful celebration.

He said the commissioner urged all Muslim faithful to use this period for sober reflection and offer prayers for the peace and progress of the nation.

“The Commissioner in his unrelenting fight against crime and criminality has put up adequate security measures in place and deployed sufficient human and material resources to ensure a hitch-free Sallah celebration.

“We will deny criminals the latitude to thrive; before, during and after the Sallah celebration,” he said.

He enjoined all Muslim faithful, fun seekers and the general public to be security conscious during the celebration.

Nansel also urged residents to report any suspicious criminal element or movement within their environment.

He said the command’s control room could be contacted through the telephone numbers: 08112692680, 08108795930 and 08037461715 in case of distress. (NAN)

