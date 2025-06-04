Eid-el-Kabir: Police assure robust security in Adamawa

The Commissioner of Police in Adamawa, CP Dankombo Morris, has assured residents of robust security measures ahead of the 2025 Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

By Talatu Maiwada

The Commissioner of Police in Adamawa, CP Dankombo Morris, has assured residents of robust security measures ahead of the 2025 Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The assurance was contained in a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Suleiman Nguroje, in Yola on Wednesday.

Morris said the Command had put in place adequate strategies to ensure a hitch-free Sallah celebration, with emphasis on the protection of lives and property.

He also ordered the maintenance of law and order before, during, and after the festivities.

The CP stated that he had directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations to coordinate the deployment of personnel across the state.

He added that Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical Commanders were instructed to personally supervise and lead operations in their respective jurisdictions.

“Emphasis is placed on high-visibility patrols and confidence-building patrols around Eid grounds.

“Other areas include recreational centres, residential areas, and public spaces, to deter all forms of criminal activity or disruption,” the commissioner said.

He urged members of the public to celebrate peacefully, remain law-abiding, and report any suspicious persons or activities within their surroundings to the nearest police station.

Morris also urged residents to contact the Command via the following emergency numbers; “08089671313, 08032718516 and 08031153243”.

The commissioner cautioned police personnel deployed for the celebration to exhibit the highest levels of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

He congratulated Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri and the entire people of the state on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng).