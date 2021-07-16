Eid-el-Kabir: Police assure Osun residents of adequate security

The Police Command in Osun on Friday says it has put in place adequate security arrangements to enable residents celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festivities peacefully.

Police Spokesperson in the state, SP Yemisi Opalola, gave the assurance in a statement on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Olawale Olokode, in Osogbo.

According to the statement, the commissioner of police has deployed officers and operational equipment to ensure the security of lives and property before, during and after the festivity.

“The commissioner of police in the state wishes to inform the general public that the police command has put in place adequate security arrangements for the celebration of the Sallah.

“The commissioner of police will ensure visibility policing and security coverage at praying grounds and recreation centres.

“He has directed Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Commanders to monitor and coordinate personnel deployed, to guarantee the safety of lives and property of the entire citizenry before, during and beyond this festivity.

“To this end, the state police command urges the people of the state to comport themselves in accordance with the provision of the constitution.

“Just as they are on with their legitimate businesses, citizens are advised to be proactive and security conscious,” he said.

He, therefore, urged members of the public to report any suspicious movement or any infraction of the law to the police through the following telephone numbers: 08039537995 and 08123823981. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...