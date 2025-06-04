Eid-el-Kabir: Police assure Osun residents of adequate security

Police Command in Osun on Wednesday says it has put in placed adequate security arrangements to ensure hitch-free Eid-el-Kabir (Sallah), celebration across the state.

DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, the command’s spokesperson in a statement made available to journalists in Osogbo, re-assured the residents of the safety of their lives and property before, during and after this festivity.

He, however, said it was pertinent to advice the people to be security conscious and behave themselves in accordance with the provisions of the law.

Ojelabi, quoted the state commissioner of police, Muhammad Abbah to have advised the people to celebrate the event peacefully and avoid any act capable of jeopardising the existing peace in the state.

He warned that the police would deal decisively with anyone found causing problem.

He appealed to members of the public to report any suspicious movement and give prompt and useful information to the police in case of any infraction of the law.

Ojelabi, further urged the residents to call the police’s control room via the following numbers: 08039537995, 08123823981 or Complaint Response Unit (CRU), with: 08035143235, 08066286549 and 08030732461 for prompt actions.

He added that police could also be reached on their social media handles, NPF Osun_State on X (formally Twitter) and Presspol Osun on facebook or send email to osunstatepoliceng@gmail.com (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)