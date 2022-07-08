Eid-el-Kabir: Police assure Osun residents of adequate security

The Police Command in Osun on Friday assured residents of adequate security, before, during and after the Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the state.

This is contained in a statement by the state police spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, in Osun.

Opalola said that the command had put in place stringent security mechanisms to ensure peaceful celebration in the state.

“The Commissioner of Police, Julius Okoro, wishes to inform the general public that the command has emplaced stringent security mechanisms to ensure peaceful celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

“We want to reassure the good people of the state that, the police command will continue to work assiduously to guarantee safety of lives and property of the entire citizenry before, during and beyond the festival.

“The command will continue to perform its statutory duty of protection of lives and property and is ever ready, more determined to ensure conducive and peaceful co-existence among the citizenry,’’ he said.

Opalola said that to this end, the command urged the people of the state to conduct themselves within the ambit of the law as they go about their lawful duties.

“We also urge residents to report any suspicious movement to the police and voluntarily give prompt and useful information in case of any infraction of the law through these numbers: 08067788119, 08039537995, 08123823981 and 08075872433.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state wishes all Muslim faithful and visitors to Osun a joyous and peaceful celebration.” he said.(NAN)

