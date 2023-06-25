Eid-el-kabir: Police assure Ogun residents of adequate security

By Ige Adekunle

The Police Command in Ogun has assured residents of adequate security during the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ogun, SP Omolola Odutola, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Ota, Ogun.

NAN reports that the Muslim faithful will celebrate Eid-el-Kabir on Wednesday and Thursday across the country.

Odutola said there would be adequate security of lives and property as the police were aware that illustrious sons and daughters of Ogun State all over the world would be coming home for the festival with their loved ones.

“Adequate security will be deployed at all prayer grounds to ensure polite and firm screening of ingress and egress of persons, vehicles, luggage, at various official lecture venues.

“There will be effective crowd control at parks and picnic centres. Security personnel will man the houses of notable Islamic clerics, political leaders, traditional rulers, top government officials during and after the celebration.

“In addition, flash points will be taken over by all security personnel; expect plain clothes detectives as the command is not leaving any stone unturned. Anti bomb ordinance unit will at the early hours of the morning sweep their area of responsibilities.”

According to her, the traffic marshalls comprising all sister agencies will be visible at all traffic points to emplace free vehicular movement.

The PPRO said that the policemen, with sister agencies, would be seen patrolling the state, adding that residents should expect reasonable stop and search only where it becomes necessary as a last resort in cases of suspicion.

Odutola also said that the Department of Operations, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr Bolanle Muritala, as the Coordinator of all security personnel, has been deployed for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

“Accept the assurances of crack policemen, to ensure hitch free public holidays and Sallah celebrations,” she said.

Odutola urged the public to go about the celebration of the festival with their loved ones without panic.

She also warned anyone or group who planned to foment trouble to stay clear and avoid disturbances or face the wrath of the law.

The PPRO, however , enjoined residents to report anyone suspected to be disrupting the peace and tranquility during and after the celebration to the control room’s telephone: 09159578888/08081770416 toll free line.

(NAN)

