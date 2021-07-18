Eid-el-Kabir: Police assure Jigawa residents of adequate security

The Police in Jigawa has assured residents of the state of adequate security during the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Usman Gomna, gave the assurance in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Lawan Shiisu, in Dutse on Saturday.

Gomna said the Command had deployed conventional and mobile policemen as well as other tactical teams to Eid praying grounds, recreation centers and other public places across the 27 local government areas of the state.

“Commissioner of Police in Jigawa State, CP Usman Gomna, wishes to assure the good people of the state of the command’s readiness to perform its statutory responsibility of protection of lives and property of citizens in the state before, during and after Eid celebration.

“Personnel deployed for this critical assignment are under strict instruction of the CP to be civil but firm in the discharge of their duty,” the statement said.

He quoted the Commissioner as saying that the command would collaborate with other security agencies and critical stakeholders to ensure peaceful and hitch free celebration.

The CP also called on parents and guardians to caution their children and wards against any act of public disturbance.

“This is because the command will not hesitate to clamp down on any miscreant who may want to use the period to foment trouble or cause any disruption of public peace.”

Gomna advised members of the public to be security conscious and report suspicious movement or persons to the nearest police station or other security agencies for immediate intervention.

While wishing Muslim faithful a happy Eid celebrations, Gomna urged the people to observe COVID-19 protocols to stem spread of the pandemic. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...