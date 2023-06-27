Eid-el-Kabir: Police adopt intelligence gathering, 24 hr surveillance in Niger

By Obinna Unaeze

The Police Command in Niger says it will adopt effective intelligence gathering and raids of black spots, to protect lives and properties of residents during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The command`s spokesman, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, stated this in a statement in Minna on Tuesday.

Abiodun said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Ogundele Ayodeji had directed Area Commanders, Tactical Commanders and Divisional Police Officers be proactive through effective intelligence gathering.

He said Ayodeji also directed them to embark on raids of black spots within their areas of responsibility toward ensuring a seamless and peaceful Sallah celebration.

The spokesman said the commissioner also directed that operational assets such as anti-riot water cannon, gun-trucks, patrol vehicles be utilised during and after Sallah.

“He assured the people of adequate deployment of personnel for visibility policing, show of force and stop and search operations at all entries and exit of the state. ”

Abiodun said this was to guarantee water-tight security arrangements before, during and after the festivity.

“This will be in addition to sufficient deployment of police personnel and other tactical teams such as the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and Explosive Ordinance Disposal.

“Others include, Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN), Tactical Support Team (TST) and Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the command to Eid grounds, recreation centers, parks and other strategic public places in the state.”

Abiodun said that the commissioner assured that the personnel would be deployed in accordance with standard operational guidelines across the state.

He further advised the public especially parents to ensure a firm grip of their wards, as the police and other security agencies would not tolerate any act of thuggery.

“The commissioner felicitate the people of the state especially, Muslim Ummah for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, ” Abiodun said.

(NAN)

