Eid-el-Kabir: Plateau Assembly Speaker, Rep. task Nigerians on  peace, unity 

The Speaker, Plateau State House of Assembly, Mr Abok Ayuba, has urged Nigerians to unite and work for peace in order to overcome the challenges facing the country.



Ayuba gave the charge in his goodwill message to Muslims on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir celebration on Tuesday in Jos.



The speaker said that the security challenges in the country had made it imperative for Nigerians to unite, work for peace and seek God’s intervention through prayers.



He urged Nigerians not to allow religious differences to divide them, saying that religion should be used as an instrument to strengthen the bond as a people of one indivisible nation.



Abok further urged religious leaders to educate their followers on tolerance and respect for one another.



The speaker congratulated Muslims faithful for witnessing yet another sacred month in Islam.

Ayuba stated that the legislature would not compromise its constitutional responsibility of making laws, quality representation and effective oversights.



He assured the people that the state assembly would continue to work closely with the excutive for the good of the state.



Also, Rep. Yusuf Gagdi (APC-Plateau) called on Muslim Ummah in Jos constituency and Nigeria to use to Eid-el-Kabir celebration to pray for the unity, peace and progress of the nation.



Gagdi, representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau, made the call in his Sallah message in Dengi, Kanam Local Government Area of the state.



According to him, the significance of the celebration is hinged on love for one another, unity, togetherness and peaceful co-existence.



The lawmaker called on the adherents of Islam to work toward the progress and development of Nigeria, devoid of religious and tribal affiliations.



“The significance of of Eid-el-Kabir is for us to celebrate in unity, togetherness and peacefully.



“That we should celebrate in love for one another irrespective of our tribal and political differences.



“We do not have any other country to run to, hence, we should unite in love and make it great.



“So, I urge my Muslim brothers and sisters to use this celebration to pray and preach unity, love and peace at all levels,”he urged.



Gagdi also called on Nigerians to continue to pray and support leaders at all levels to discharge of their functions for the benefit of all. (NAN)

