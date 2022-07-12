Eid-el-Kabir: Perm Sec Ministry of Interior, Belgore Pays Royal Homage to Emir of Ilorin

As the Eid-l-Kabir celebration continues in consistent with age-long practice of royal homage, the Emir of Ilorin, HRH Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, CFR received the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaib Belgore in his palace shortly after Eid prayer.

The royal father thanked the visiting Permanent Secretary while he urged him to continue to make ancient city of Ilorin proud in the course of discharging his selfless service to the nation. He disclosed that the country has benefitted immensely from his experience and wealth of knowledge which the royal father said is evident in his administrative prowess.

He said further that Kwara State has felt his impact as the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Interior in the last two years of his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Responding, Dr. Belgore prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant the Emir of Ilorin more years on the throne laden with prosperity, development and growth of the people of his domain and its environs. He promised the Emir of Ilorin that he would to abide by the oath of office in service to humanity as he assured of his continued contribution to the upliftment of Ilorin and Kwara State in general.

Dr. Belgore was accompanied by the Comptroller General, Federal Fire Service (FFS), Mr. Abdulganiyu Jaji, who is also a son of the soil. Federal Fire Service is one of the paramilitary outfits under the supervision of the Ministry of Interior. He was recently appointed to the position of Comptroller General, Federal Fire Service.

Mr. Jaji said he would bring his expertise to bare to transform Federal Fire Service for optimal performance reminiscent of modern day Fire Service outfit anywhere in the world.

