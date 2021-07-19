Eid-el-Kabir: Oyetola, deputy congratulate Muslims

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun and his Deputy, Benedict Alabi, have congratulated Muslims on the occasion of the 1442 AH Eid-el-Kabir festival, urging them not to forget the symbolic significance of the celebration.

Oyetola’s message was contained in a congratulatory message by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, in Osogbo on Monday.

He encouraged the Muslim faithful to take cognisance of the symbolic significance of the festival and imbibe the lessons of obedience and sacrifice as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim.

The governor also called on the worshippers and all Nigerians to use the celebration to pray to Allah to save the country from the resurgent Coronavirus pandemic, insecurity and other challenges facing the nation.

He called for unity, love, tolerance and peaceful coexistence among people in the state and Nigerians in general.

“In the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir celebration, I enjoin us all to respect our differences in terms of religion, tribe or political affiliation and embrace love, unity, tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

“In diversity lies our strength,” Oyetola said.

While wishing Muslims happy Sallah celebration, the governor reminded them not to forget that Coronavirus was still around.

Oyetola appealed to Muslim faithful and Osun residents in general to comply strictly with the safety protocols as they celebrate.

He said, “As we mark the Eid-el-Kabir festival, let’s be mindful that the pandemic is still here with us.

“We must, therefore, abide by all safety protocols as we celebrate.

“While the State Government has allowed for praying grounds to be opened, we must ensure that the prayers are observed in strict compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines.”

Similarly, the deputy governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Olaniyi Ajibola, said the exemplary attributes of obedience and selflessness displayed by Prophet Ibrahim, should be a guiding principle of every Islamic faithful and people of other faiths.

Alabi said that the festival remained significant in the Islamic world, as it instilled the conviction of total submission to the will of Almighty Allah in every Muslim.

He said, ” I rejoice with all Muslims around the world and the state of Osun in particular on this occasion of high spiritual significance.

“While we celebrate with our loved ones with attendant merriment, it is pertinent for us to emulate the rare trait of obedience and selflessness displayed by Prophet Ibrahim.

“I believe our national challenges would be seamlessly surmounted if we selflessly contribute our quota to the development and growth of our nation and submit to the will of our creator in the same vein the prophet did.

“Also, in the spirit of this season, we must be obedient to medical advice and protocols of Coronavirus to insulate our communities against the danger of the Delta variant and the possibility of third wave of the deadly virus.” (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...