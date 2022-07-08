Eid-el-Kabir: Osun Speaker urges Nigerians to pray for peace

Mr Timothy Owoeye, Speaker of Osun House of Assembly, has called on residents and Nigerians in general to continue to pray for the peace and stability of the country.

Owoeye made the call in a Sallah message, issued on Friday through Kunle Alabi, his Chief Press Secretary,

According to him ,there is need for intensive prayers for peaceful conduct of the approaching governorship election in the state and the 2023 general elections.

While congratulating Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, the speaker said Nigerians should strive to create an atmosphere of peace and live harmoniously with one another.

He enjoined people of the state, especially Muslims, to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice, the symbol of the Eid-el- Kabir celebration.

According to him,the import of Sallah remains the collective ability of everyone to live in peace.

“We must continue to strive and pray for peace in Osun, Nigeria and the world. Only peace can guarantee meaningful development.

“People of Osun and Nigerians should desist from all acts capable of breaching the peace as the state and country gear up toward elections in 2022 and 2023.

“Nigeria is a country of unity in diversity; and our dear Osun holds a pride of place as land of the virtuous, where all religions continue to live in peace and harmony with each other.

“We must ensure that we eschew all forms of violence before, during, and after the elections.

“Osun people and Nigerians should vote for candidates of their choice without intimidation.” he said

Owoeye said that the state legislature, under his leadership, would always work for the interest of the people.

He also called for more citizens’ collaboration with government to ensure delivery of more democratic dividends. (NAN)

