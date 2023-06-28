Eid-el-kabir: Obi urges spirit of oneness, calls for intensified prayers for a new Nigeria

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, has charged Nigerians not to allow the prevailing hardship and provocative attitudes of leaders in the country to affect their faith in God, who will make possible a better and prosperous Nigeria.

Obi in his Sallah message tweet, urged the Muslim faithful who are celebrating a great feast of Eid-El Kabir to imbibe the spirit of love, brotherliness, and peaceful co-existence. He said every faithful patriot must continue to serve God and our Country selflessly.

The LP standard bearer said that the people should use this year’s Eid-El Kabir festivities to engender the spirit of oneness and also re-dedicate themselves to the virtues of love, patriotism, and unity for the desired national development.

The former Anambra state Governor noted that ceremonies like this give us ample opportunity to appreciate our creator whose mercy and grace to us are enormous even when we do not deserve it.

Obi also asked Nigerian Muslims to use the solemn period of Sallah to present Nigeria’s discomforting situation to Allah for his prompt intervention.

He noted that poor leadership was threatening our nationhood and there is a need to seek God’s intervention but he urged Nigerians to devote themselves to the values that unite and bind all citizens in love while permanently putting behind all divisive tendencies.



“An intense prayer for our dear country has become very necessary more than ever before as our nationhood is in dire need of divine intervention to survive.

“Our economy is already under severe stress, the currency is losing value daily, unemployment and inflation rising at unprecedented speed, and people living in multi-dimensional poverty are increasing by the day.

But notwithstanding the gloomy situation, Obi implored the people not to despair and miss the essence and meaning of Eid-el-Kabir festivity and the divine succor it brings, assuring us that there is always a light at the end of every tunnel because a new Nigeria is Possible.



He finally wished all Nigerians a happy Sallah celebration and prayed for enduring peace in a secure country.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

