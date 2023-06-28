Eid-el-Kabir: NSCDC deploys 832 personnel to enhance security in Enugu

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has deployed no fewer than 832 personnel to enhance security in Enugu State during the Eid-El-Kabir holiday.

“The personnel are specifically deployed to strategic infrastructure and public places,” the NSCDC Spokesman in Enugu State, Mr John Okorie, said in a statement in Enugu on Wednesday.

Okorie said that the NSCDC Enugu State Command had prepared its personnel to ensure that all nooks and crannies of the state were effectively secured throughout the festive period and beyond.

According to him, the State Commandant of NSCDC Enugu State Command, Mr Mohammed Dada, has assured the Muslim faithful and the residents of the state alike that the Eid-El-Kabir celebration will be hitch-free.

“The commandant has deployed 832 personnel drafted from special squads to places of worship and recreational centres in collaboration with other agencies to ensure a peaceful festive season.

“He also directed personnel to display their expertise while ensuring that they operate within the rules of engagement.

“The commandant further charged the citizenry to be security conscious at all times and to report suspected act capable of breaching the peace of the state to security agencies and other relevant authorities,” he said.

He called on Muslim faithful to use the occasion to pray for the peace of Enugu State and the country at large. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

