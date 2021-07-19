Eid-el-Kabir: NSCDC deploys 615 personnel in Enugu State

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), State Command, says it has deployed 615 personnel on special surveillance patrol state to ensure hitch-free Eld-el-Kabir celebrations.

NSCDC Commandant state, Mr Afrika Ezenyimulu, told newsmen on Monday that all flash points had been identified and personnel adequately deployed.

Ezenyimulu said that NSCDC operatives had been properly briefed to take measures to nip the bud any suspected and unwanted development the state.

“The NSCDC Command is assuring the people of State of adequate security during the Sallah celebration.

“The command has placed her personnel on a special surveillance patrols and rapid response purposes during the festive period.

“This is meant to ensure that Enugu State is secured for all -abiding citizens to live, or spend special holidays with their families and loved ones,’’ he said.

The commandant noted that the collaboration and partnership that existed among security agencies the state had made security management much easier.

He called residents to always assist security agencies with timely information on any suspicious movement or activities for prompt action.

“I will also people to be highly suspicious of the presence of strange faces or vehicles their localities,’’ he said.

The Government had declared and Wednesday public holidays to commemorate the Eid-el-Kabir celebration nationwide. (NAN)

