Eid-el-Kabir: NSCDC deploys 615 personnel in Enugu State

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Enugu State Command, says it has deployed 615 personnel on special surveillance patrol within the state to ensure hitch-free Eld-el-Kabir celebrations.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr Afrika Ezenyimulu, told newsmen in Enugu on Monday that all flash points had been identified and personnel adequately deployed.

Ezenyimulu said that NSCDC operatives had been properly briefed to take measures to nip in the bud any suspected and unwanted development in the state.

“The NSCDC Command is assuring the people of Enugu State of adequate security during the Sallah celebration.

“The command has placed her personnel on a special surveillance patrols and rapid response purposes during the festive period.

“This is meant to ensure that Enugu State is secured for all law-abiding citizens to live, visit or spend special holidays with their families and loved ones,’’ he said.

The commandant noted that the collaboration and partnership that existed among security agencies within the state had made security management much easier.

He called on the residents to always assist security agencies with timely information on any suspicious movement or activities for prompt action.

“I will also urge our people to be highly suspicious of the presence of strange faces or vehicles in their localities,’’ he said.

The Federal Government had declared Tuesday and Wednesday public holidays to commemorate the Eid-el-Kabir celebration nationwide. (NAN)

