Eid-el-Kabir: NSCDC deploys 450 personnel in Niger

July 15, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The Niger of the and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) it is deploying no fewer than 450 personnel to ensure a hitch-free Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the state.

The Commandant of the corps in the state, Mr Haruna Zurmi, disclosed this to the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Thursday.

Zurmi said the had made adequate arrangements to deploy its personnel and other resources to praying grounds, recreation centres and public buildings in to provide safe environment for the celebration.

He said that the corps was working with other security agencies to ensure a atmosphere across the state, during and after the festive period.

He, therefore, called on residents to cooperate with the security agencies deployed to ensure their safety, especially at praying grounds.

“The security measures put in place would residents to observe the festivities in a atmosphere without threat to lives and property,’’ the commandant said.

He urged the residents to comply strictly with the restriction issued by the State Government through the Bureau of Religious to check the spread of COVID-19 at praying grounds.

He also called public to volunteer information that could assist the in arresting and prosecuting .(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,