Eid-el-Kabir: NSCDC deploys 450 personnel in Niger

The Niger Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it is deploying no fewer than 450 personnel to ensure a hitch-free Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the state.

The Commandant of the corps in the state, Mr Haruna Zurmi, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Thursday.

Zurmi said the command had made adequate arrangements to deploy its personnel and other resources to praying grounds, recreation centres and public buildings in order to provide safe environment for the celebration.

He said that the corps was working with other security agencies to ensure a peaceful atmosphere across the state, during and after the festive period.

He, therefore, called on residents to cooperate with the security agencies deployed to ensure their safety, especially at praying grounds.

“The security measures put in place would enable residents to observe the festivities in a peaceful atmosphere without threat to lives and property,’’ the commandant said.

He urged the residents to comply strictly with the restriction order issued by the State Government through the Bureau of Religious Affairs to check the spread of COVID-19 at praying grounds.

He also called on the public to volunteer information that could assist the command in arresting and prosecuting criminals.(NAN)

