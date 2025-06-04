Eid-el-Kabir: NSCDC deploys 2,900 personnel in Kwara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Kwara Command has deployed 2,900 personnel for the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

By: Mujidat Oyewole

This is contained in a statement by the Command Public Relation Officer, Mr Ayoola Shola on Wednesday, in Ilorin.

Shola quoted the state Commandant of the corps, Umar Mohammed as assuring all residents and visitors in Kwara of a peaceful and well-secured celebration.

Mohammed explained that the deployed personnel would be strategically positioned across all 16 Local Government Areas to safeguard critical infrastructure, prayer grounds, recreational centres, and other high-traffic locations.

”All Area Commanders, Divisional Officers, and Tactical Units have been directed to remain on high alert and sustain proactive engagements with communities.

”Our presence will be visible, coordinated and reassuring, as we have assessed the risk areas, identified critical points and implemented a multi-layered approach to ensure a safe and peaceful celebration,” he said.

The commandant warned individuals and groups intending to use the festive atmosphere to create trouble, vandalise critical infrastructure or engage in any unlawful activity to desist or face the wrath of law.

He extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Muslim faithful on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir and urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies, by promptly reporting any suspicious movement or activities. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)