Eid-el-Kabir: NSCDC deploys 2,042 personnel in Plateau

By Polycarp Auta

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Plateau Command, has deployed 2,042 personnel towards a hitch-free Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the state.

DCS Chrisantus Longbit, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Jos.

Longbit explained that the deployment was aimed at ensuring a peaceful celebration.

“The commandant of NSCDC in Plateau, Alexander Barunde, felicitates with all Muslim faithful on the occasion of 2023 Eid-el-Kabir.

”To ensure a peaceful celebration, the command has deployed 2,042 personnel to forestall any form of disruption of peace and breakdown of law and order in all parts of the state.

“He advised law abiding residents to go about their lawful businesses as necessary strategies have been put in place by the corps and other security agencies to ensure the safety of all during the celebration,” the PRO said.

Longbit equally called on residents not to take laws into their hands and urged them to report any suspicious movements around their vicinities to security agencies.(NAN)

