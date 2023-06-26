Eid-el-Kabir: NSCDC deploys 1,800 officers in Lagos

By Bukola Adetoye

The Lagos Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed over 1,800 officers to ensure security of lives and property in the state during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Spokesperson for the command, Mr Seun Abolurin, on Monday in Lagos.

The statement said the corps were mandated to ensure safety of residents and guard critical national assets.

It noted that digital surveillance, intelligence, information gathering, persistent operational patrols, tactical deployments and effective inter-agency collaboration would be leveraged to maintain security.

The statement said the command would not hesitate to discipline criminals that plan unrest in the state.

The statement quoted the Corps Commandant of Lagos NSCDC, Mr Usman Alfadarai, as saying that officers would bring the right and appropriate impetus on board to protect all strategic locations.

“Points, facilities, right of ways, oil pipeline installations, religious centres, parks, gardens and all assets belonging to the federal, state and local governments must be effectly watched even, after the celebration.

“I congratulate the muslim faithful in the state on the year’s Eid El- Kabir, warned the officers to be on the alert as they discharge their duties.

“These tasks must be discharged without fear or favour of any kind.

“I charged the officers and men deployed to remain professional, competent, respect the rights and privileges of the civil populace, in the course of their duties, before, during and after the celebration,” Alfadarai said. (NAN)

