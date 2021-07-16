Eid-el-Kabir: NSCDC deploys 1,500 personnel in Edo

July 16, 2021 Favour Lashem Defence, News, Project, Security 0



Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Edo command, says it has deployed 1,500 personnel ensure a hitch-free Eid--Kabir celebration in .

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Efosa Ogbebor, command’s Public Relations Officer, on Friday in Benin.

Ogbebor said regular and special marshals were deployed across the three senatorial districts of the for surveillance and intelligence gathering.

“Rigorous patrol would be sustained along highways ensure compliance all rules and regulations.

“Officers would be deployed all Eid praying ground, recreation centres, and strategic locations ensure a peaceful celebration,” said.

quoted the Commandant of the Corps, Mr Udoeyop Aniekan, as congratulating the Muslim faithful on the Sallah and wishing them a blissful celebration.

Aniekan also charged all road users and residents to maintain utmost vigilance during and after the festive period. (NAN) 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,