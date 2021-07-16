Eid-el-Kabir: NSCDC deploys 1,500 personnel in Edo

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Edo command, says it has deployed 1,500 personnel to ensure a hitch-free Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Efosa Ogbebor, the command’s Public Relations Officer, on Friday in Benin.

Ogbebor said regular and special marshals were deployed across the three senatorial districts of the state for surveillance and intelligence gathering.

“Rigorous patrol would be sustained along highways to ensure compliance to all road safety rules and regulations.

“Officers would be deployed to all Eid praying ground, recreation centres, and strategic locations to ensure a peaceful celebration,” he said.

He quoted the State Commandant of the Corps, Mr Udoeyop Aniekan, as congratulating the Muslim faithful on the Sallah and wishing them a blissful celebration.

Aniekan also charged all road users and residents to maintain utmost vigilance during and after the festive period. (NAN)

