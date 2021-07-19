Eid-el-Kabir: NSCDC deploys 1,500 personnel in C’ River

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Cross River says it has deployed 1,500 personnel to beef up security across the state during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The NSCDC State Commandant, Mr Samuel Fadeyi, disclosed this an interview the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday Calabar.

He said that majority of the personnel comprising regular and marshals were deployed to areas large settlement of Muslim faithful, since most of the activities would be observed in areas.

He urged the Muslim faithful to celebrate the occasion strict to the -19 protocols.

“The Cross River Command of NSCDC wishes to congratulate all the Muslim faithful in the country on the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir.

“This is coming at the time that the nation is going through a lot of security challenges.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on all Muslim faithful to be law-abiding and go about the celebration of in peace and harmony.

“I want to urge everyone to maintain cordial with their host communities and neighbours alike for a better Cross River and Nigeria at large,” he said. (NAN)

