Eid-el-Kabir: NSCDC deploys 1,457 personnel in Osun

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Osun has deployed 1,457 personnel to to ensure adequate security in the state, during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The Public Relations Officer, Mrs Atanda Olabisi, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Osogbo.

Olabisi stated that NSCDC personnel would be deployed to all prayer grounds across the state during the celebration.

She said the new commandant in the state, Mr Agboola Sunday was committed toward ridding the state of criminals.

The spokesperson assured residents of the state that adequate security would be in place during the Islamic festival.

”Security personnel will be deployed to all entry points, prayer grounds, recreation centres and other public places across the state.

”Patrol vehicles have also been deployed to residential areas and critical national assets across the state.

”We shall continue to perform our statutory role of protecting the critical national assets and infrastructure,” she said.

Olabisi said the NSCDC would continue to collaborate with other security agencies to protect life and property in the state.

She urged members of the public to report suspicious movements around their neighborhood.

”Reliable intelligence is necessary for proactive security intervention, we need the cooperation of the public in this regard.

”Muslim faithful are urged to go about their celebration without breaking the laws,” she said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

