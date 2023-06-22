Eid-el-Kabir: NSCDC deploys 1,200 personnel in Edo

By Deborah Coker

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Edo Command, has deployed 1,200 personnel to public places across the state ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir festival.

The State Commandant, Dr Samuel Dan, said this in a statement issued by Efosa Ogbebor, spokesman of the command, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday.

Dan said that the personnel would provide maximum security at various Eid prayer grounds, palaces, monuments and recreational centres across the state during the festivity.

He also said that the command had expanded its intelligence network with a view to nip in the bud any security threat in the state during the period.

Dan assured that security of lives and properties of residents of the state before, during and after the Eid-el-Kabir celebration remained top priority of the command.

The commandant urged all personnel to be civil and exhibit high level of professionalism in the conduct of operations, adding that “the personnel will work in synergy with other law enforcement agencies in providing security”.

Dan directed commanders, heads of tactical units, area commanders and divisional officers to ensure smooth, crime free and secured celebrations before, during and after the Eid-el-Kabir festival.

He appealed to members of the public to give maximum cooperation to the personnel, as well as support them with useful information on criminal elements. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

