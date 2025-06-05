Eid-el-Kabir: NSCDC deploys 1,021 personnel in Anambra

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Anambra Command, has deployed 1,021 personnel to ensure peaceful and a secured Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Anambra Command, has deployed 1,021 personnel to ensure peaceful and a secured Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Commandant Maku Olatunde stated this in a statement by the Head of Media and Tactical Operations, SC. Edwin Okadigbo, on Thursday in Awka.

Maku said that the deployment aims to safeguard lives, property, and vital national assets before, during, and after the festivities.

He said the deployment followed an operational order issued to area commanders, divisional officers and tactical commanders, detailing their specific responsibilities and duties.

“NSCDC personnel have been instructed to increase surveillance and visibility patrols in all critical locations, including assets owned by the national, state, and local governments.

“They will also step up monitoring efforts at high-risk areas such as Eid prayer grounds, schools, recreational centers, markets, motor parks and other public spaces to prevent acts of vandalism.

“Officers are expected to maintain professionalism, act respectfully, and stay resolute in the discharge of their duties,” he said.

Maku encouraged residents to keep praying for both the state and the nation, and to promptly report any emergencies to the nearest NSCDC office.

He extended heartfelt Eid-el-Kabir greetings to the Muslim community, wishing them a joyful and peaceful celebration.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)