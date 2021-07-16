Eid-el-Kabir: NSCDC deploys 1,000 officers in Kwara

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) has deployed 1,000 of its personnel to ensure a hitch free Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the state.

The Command’s Spokesman, Babawale Afolabi, stated this in a statement in llorin on Friday.

According to the statement, the State Commandant, Iskil Makinde, ordered the deployment of the officers to the 16 Local Government Areas of the state.

“The command deployment of more than 1,000 armed and regular uniformed personnel across the state, is to ensure security of lives and property before, during and after the celebration,” he said.

He said that both uniformed and plain cloth personnel were deployed in all locations to safeguard critical and national assets.

The spokesman also said that areas such as prayer grounds, recreation centres, markets, club houses and other identified flash points would be well secured by the gallant officers.

He said that all Area Commanders, Divisional and Unit heads have been properly briefed and mandated by the commandant to ensure a hitch and crime free celebration.

“The commandant warned all criminal minded persons to stay away from Kwara state.

“Makinde wish all the Muslim faithful, a hitch-free celebration and advised them to shun any action or inaction that could lead to the breakdown of law and order in the state,” the spokesman said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...