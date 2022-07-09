Eid-el-Kabir: NOA urges Muslims to pray for peace, prosperity, stability

By Deji Abdulwahab

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on Muslims to offer special prayers during the Eid-el-Kabir period for the peace, prosperity and stability of the nation in the face of its current challenges.



The Director-General of NOA, Dr Garba Abari, made the appeal in an Eid-el-Kabir message to the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria on Friday.



Abari urged the faithful to maintain the virtues of peace, love and sacrifice espoused by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

This is contained in a statement issued in Abuja by the agency’s Assistant Director, Press, Mr Paul Odenyi.



He also enjoined Muslims to use the Eid-el-Kabir to seek divine intervention for a quick end to the security challenges bedeviling the country.



“It is only with ardent faith in God and love for humanity that the citizens of any nation can peacefully navigate the challenges of nationhood and emerge a stronger, united, more resilient and prosperous people,” he said.



Abari also urged Nigerians to observe necessary safety precautions for their own security and that of their immediate environment as they go about the Sallah celebration, stressing the importance of maintaining constant alertness at all times. (NAN)

