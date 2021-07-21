Eid-el-Kabir: NEPZA MD implores staff on rededication to service

Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, Managing Director, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), has implored staff to use the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to rededicate their lives to service, trust and commitment to work.

Adesugba gave the advice on Tuesday in Abuja, in his message on the occasion of the 2021 Eid-El-Kabir celebration to NEPZA staff.

“It is with great sense of brotherliness and duty that I, the Managing Director, congratulate all staff of the Authority, particular the Muslims among us on this year’s Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

“Let us see ourselves as brothers and sisters and shun religious bigotry, tribalism, nepotism and all retrogressive virtues that can only draw us back as a people,” he urged.

According to him, the occasion re-echoes the trial and victory of Prophet Ibrahim by the Almighty God who commanded him to offer his son as a sacrifice.

He noted that the significance of Allah’s command to Ibrahim was simply a test of his patience, commitment, love, obedience and trust towards Allah’s precepts.

“Suffice to say that, Prophet Ibrahim’ s success of the trial bestows on us the Children, the leverage to continually celebrate and reap Allah’s Grace and reward from the occasion,” he added.

Furthermore, he reminded the staff that the task of repositioning the Authority remained a team work.

“I urge all hands to be on deck as we carry out this onerous task to fast track the country’s economic growth and industrialisation,” Adesugba said. (NAN)

