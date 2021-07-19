Eid-el-kabir: NEMA deploys personnel for traffic control in Adamawa

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has deployed its personnel for traffic control in Adamawa as part of efforts to ensure accident free Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Mr Mustapha Habib, the Director- General NEMA, said on Monday in Yola, that the exercise was in collaboration with the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC).

Represented by Mr Midala Anuhu, NEMA’s Head of Operations in the state, the D-G said the exercise code named “Operation safe Eid-el- Kabir,’’ was an initiative to protect lives and property during the festival.

“The agency in collaboration with the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has launched the operation safe Eid-el-Kabir.

“The aim of the operation is to sensitise motorists and other road users on safe driving during the festival,’’ Habib said.

Mr Friday Luka, a Deputy Corps Commander of the FRSC, described the corps and NEMA as stakeholders, in terms of safety and rescue operations on major expressways across the country.

Luka said that the collaboration was to ensure the safety of motorists and other road users during the period.

He, therefore, appealed to motorists to abide by all traffic rules and regulations. (NAN)

