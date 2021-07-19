Eid el-Kabir: NEMA begins special road safety campaign

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says it has begun a special safety campaign to reduce road crashes and assist accident victims during the Eid el-Kabir.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja by Mr Manzo Ezekiel, Head of Media and Public Relations, NEMA.

The campaign, in support of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other stakeholders, is tagged “Safe Eid el-Kabir”.

“The campaign which began on Sunday will continue throughout the week as NEMA staff are deployed to strategic locations with officials of FRSC and other stakeholders.

“To monitor and support free and safe movement of vehicles in this festive season when there is always increased usage of the roads,” the statement reads.

Also, the statement said that the director-general of the agency, Mr Mustapha Ahmed, while felicitating Nigerians on the occasion, advised them to be safety conscious and obey traffic rules.

He also warned those living in flood plains to relocate to safe higher grounds, while calling on relevant authorities and communities to clear blocked drainages to allow free flow of water.(NAN)

