Eid-el-Kabir: NCWS felicitates Muslims, urges continuous prayers for Nigeria

Hajiya Lami Lau, the National President, National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), has felicitated Nigerians and the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir.

Lau in her Sallah message said every true Muslim, especially the women, should be grateful to God for the privilege to celebrate the 2022 Sallah, regardless of all challenges

She said that the best way to demonstrate our gratitude to God was to share His blessings with neighbours and show love and kindness to all.

“I want to use the occasion to urge all Muslim faithful Nigerians to be steadfast in working and praying for the peace, unity and progress of our beloved country.

“The current challenges are painful but this is a passing phase in our historical process of nation-building.

“Please do not be carried away by the pageantry of the Sallah celebration, but as mothers, we should use the occasion to reflect and extend our gestures and hands of support to the needy in the society.’’ she said.

Lau emphasised the importance of peace, unity and tolerance amongst the diverse people of the country for growth and development to take place, noting that Nigeria diversity should be a source of strength rather than conflict.

“As we join the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s Sallah, I enjoin you to replicate and demonstrate in your daily lives the lessons and virtues of sacrifice, forgiveness, piety, self-denial and genuine love toward one another which you learnt during the month- long fasting.”

“I urge you to also take out opportunity, cashing on the spirituality of this festive period to offer special prayers for the nation against the backdrop of the current security challenges.

“As mothers, we should pray for all the children, mothers, fathers and brothers that are in the IDP camps as well as those that have been kidnapped.

“We should also praye for the economic situation and to lift up our people before God, especially the downtrodden,’’ she said.

Lau also called on Nigerians to pray for those that are struggling to make ends meet as well as the leadership of this country. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

