Eid-el-Kabir: Nasarawa Speaker preaches tolerance, love, alms giving

By Awayi Kuje

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, has called on Nigerians to embrace unity, peace, love and tolerance for the overall development of the country.

Abdullahi made the appeal shortly after attending the Eid-el-Kabir prayer with his constituents on Wednesday in Umaisha, Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The Eid-el-Kabir prayer was held at the Umaisha Central Eid ground led by the Chief Imam of the area, who is the Khadi, Shariah Court of Appeal Lafia, Justice Mohammed Yahaya Usman.

The speaker called on the faithful and other Nigerians to also practice sacrifice, love, alms giving and forgiveness for social cohesion and progress.

He also called on his people to support government at all levels to succeed and to enable them get more democratic dividends.

Abdullahi acknowledged the developmental strides of Gov. Abdullahi Sule in the area, revealing that in no distant time the State Government will complete the construction of the Toto/Umaisha road.

“The governor has further mobilised the contractor,” he assured

The speaker appreciated the Ohimege Opanda and the first class traditional ruler of the area, Alhaji Usman Abdullahi, for bringing tremendous unity, progress, peace and stability to the area.

Besides, Abdullahi called for more support and prayers for the monarch to build on the solid foundation he has laid in place so far.

The speaker spoke extensively on the level of actions exhibited by some selfish individuals, who did not mean well for the people of the area and advised them to have a rethink and change for the betterment of the area.

On legislation, he promised to make the 7th Assembly more effective in lawmaking, oversight and representation to set the records that would supercede previous Assemblies.

Contributing, the Overseer of Umaisha Development Area, Mr Iliyasu Miriam, appreciated the speaker for providing quality leadership to the people of Toto LG, urging him to sustain the spirit.

He congratulated the governor and the people of the state for successful Sallah celebration.

On his part, Alhaji Usman Abdullahi, the Ohimege Opanda, appreciated the speaker and other prominent sons and daughters of the area for coming home to celebrate with their people.

He tasked them to promote peace and unity in the society, urging his subjects to be security conscious and embrace farming, fishing and trading that they are known for.

The royal father also commended Sule and the speaker for their leadership qualities in the state.

He, however, appealed to the governor to complete the ongoing road construction from Toto to Umaisha and the rural electrification project in the area.

Earlier, the Chief Imam of Umaisha Central Mosque, Justice Mohammed Yahaya Usman, prayed for peace, unity and progress of the country.

The chief imam also admonished the people on the need to sustain peace and unity being enjoyed in the area as well as support for one another, especially the well to do in the society to the less privileged ones to give them sense of belonging.

The chief Imam also underscored the need for people to always pray and support their leaders at all levels to succeed. (NAN)

