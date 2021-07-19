Eid-el Kabir: NACA cautions against risky behaviours

National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has advised Nigerian youths and adults to avoid all forms of risky behaviours that may predispose them to HIV and AIDS, especially during this festive season.

The Director-General, Dr Gambo Aliyu, gave the advice in a statement issued by Mrs Toyin Aderibigbe, the agency’s Head of Relations and Protocol on Monday in Abuja.

Aliyu, who urged Muslims in particular to show love and care to people living with HIV/AIDS as they celebrate the annual Eid-el Kabir, emphasised the need for unity.

The director-general said that stigma and discrimination against people with the virus could increase infection as some may hide their status.

Aliyu added that testing was key to prevention of HIV/AIDS, calling on all to know their HIV status which was imperative in accessing treatment.

He urged Muslims to exercise caution as they celebrate Eid-el Kabir, also known as Festival of Sacrifice, “and remember to do a test to know your HIV status as it remains the gateway to HIV/AIDS care.

“Take advantage of the HIV self testing kit to know your HIV status and remember to observe COVID-19 protocols.

“NACA heartily rejoices with Nigerians, especially the Muslim Ummah in celebrating Eid-el Kabir.”

Aliyu used the occasion to call for a reflection on the important lessons of sacrifice, dedication, love, care and unity brought by Eid-el Kabir.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Muslims across the world will be celebrating Eid-el Kabir from July 20 to July 21, in commemoration of Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience to God’s command.

However, before Ibrahim could sacrifice his son, Allah provided a lamb to sacrifice instead.

Eid-el Kabir, which concludes the pilgrimage to Mecca, falls on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the 12th and final month in the Islamic calendar.

As the exact day is based on lunar sightings, the date may vary and lasts for three days. (NAN)

