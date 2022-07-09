Eid-el-Kabir: Minister of Defence rejoices with Muslims

…Calls for national unity, sacrifice to end insecurity

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Defence Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) has felicitated with Muslims on the occasion of the celebration of the Eid-il Kabir.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Special Assistant to the Minister of Defence on Media and Publicity, Mohammad Abdulkadri.

General Magashi urged Muslims to prioritize national security and unity in their prayers for this year’s festival of sacrifice, otherwise known in the Islamic parlance as Eid’il Adha.

While thanking Almighty Allah for sparing the lives of the muslins to witness the festival, he called for total restraints from any act capable of undermining peace, progress and prosperity of the nation during and after the festivities.

He beseeched God to reward the symbolic slaughtering of rams as an act of expression of individual piety and conformity with the Almighty Allah’s injuction as contained in the holy Quran and the hadith of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him.

The Defence Minister underscores the need for selfless sacrifice to end insecurity in parts of the Country pointing out that National Security is the responsibility of all Nigerians.

He therefore appealed to the Muslims to intensify prayer for peace to reign in the country.

The Defence Minister who encouraged the act of sharing of the sacrificial meat with non Muslim and Muslim neighbours alike who are not privileged to slaughter ram, said by so doing societal peace, friendship and relationship will be unconditionally strengthened.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to accept the sacrifice by muslims as an Act of Ibadah and to protect the troops in the frontlines who are not opportuned to celebrate Eid’il Kabir festival with their loved ones.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

