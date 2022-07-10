Eid-El -Kabir:  Masari urges Muslims to examine their deeds

By Abbas Bamalli

As Muslim faithful celebrate this year’s Eid-El Kabir, Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has urged them to examine their deeds to know whether they are in tune with what God requires of them

The governor, who made the statement shortly after observing the Eid prayers at the Modoji Mosque in Katsina, thanked Allah for making Nigerians celebrate another Eid-el Kabir.

Masari also advised Muslims to reflect on the historical reasons that brought about the commemoration of the festival.

He said that Muslims must make sacrifice in whatever capacity they found themselves and observe the tenets that would make the country better.

The governor urged Muslims to diligently pray that God would assist the nation overcome its security challenges.

He cautioned the youth against being carried away by what they would temporarily gain from politicians and urged them to vote for the right candidates in 2023.

“Instead of allowing yourself to be used by politicians, try to vote for a credible governorship candidate that would lead the state in 2023,” he advised.

Masari prayed for the peace and unity of the state and the nation ahead of the forthcoming elections. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

