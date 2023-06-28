Eid-el-Kabir: Love, sacrifice always, CAN urges Muslims

By Thompson Yamput

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kogi State branch, has urged Muslim faithful to always live a life of sacrifice, love, and obedience that this Sallah season represents.

Dr Adebayo Emmanuel-Olaniyan, CAN Chairman in Kogi, made the call in Lokoja, in a Sallah message to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir.

CAN also felicitated Gov. Yahaya Bello and other Muslims urging them to be peaceful in all their endeavours for the growth and development of the state.

“We join you in commemorating this auspicious occasion.

“As we mark this occasion, we call on all ‘Kogites’ to embrace peace, unity, and love for one another towards our collective drive to bring about growth and development to the state.

“CAN believes that Kogi State can achieve its full potential if we put aside our differences and work together to build a stronger, more united, and prosperous state.

“It is in this light that we urge our Muslim brothers and sisters to use this occasion to pray for the peace and prosperity of our dear state under the watch of Alhaji Yahaya Bello,” Emmanuel-Olaniyan stated.

The Christian group also called on all Kogites to pray for the governor and other government officials for God’s guidance and wisdom as they steer the affairs of the state.

CAN used the occasion to reiterate its commitment to promoting religious harmony and peaceful coexistence among all in the state.

“We believe that Kogi is stronger when we all work together and respect each other’s faiths and beliefs.”

“We pray that the Almighty God will continue to bless our state and the nation at large with peace, unity, and prosperity.” (NAN)

