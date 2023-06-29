Eid-el Kabir: LG Chairman urges prayers for Tinubu

By Egbebi Adedeji

Chairman of Ikole Local Government Council in Ekiti, Mr Sola Olominu, has urged Muslims to pray for the success of the President Bola Tinubu’led administration, as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el Kabir.

Olominu gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ikole-Ekiti on Thursday.

According to him, Tinubu has good plans to revive the country’s economy, address the current security challenges and education as well as create jobs for the unemployed youth.

The chairman appealed to Nigerians, particularly the Muslims, to pray for God’s wisdom and guidance for the president to take the country to an enviable height.

He felicitated the Muslims for the grace given to them by Allah to witness this year’s Eid-el Kabir.

“I felicitate all our Muslim brothers and sisters as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el Kabir.

“I pray that God will enable them to witness more of the celebrations in peace of mind.

“As our Muslim faithful celebrate, I urge them pray for God’s wisdom and guidance for President Bola Tinubu.

“The only support he needs from us is our constant prayers that God should grant him in good health and sound mind to be able to actualise all his good programmes and policies for the development of Nigeria,” he said.

Olominu, however, urged Muslims to reach out to the less-privileged in the society, such as the widows and children in orphanage homes around them in the spirit of sallah. (NAN)

