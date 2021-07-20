Eid-el-Kabir: Lagos Dep Gov Hamzat, Cleric sue for peaceful coexistence

L-R- Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Islamic Matters, Hon. Abdullahi Jebe; Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat and Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, today during the Eid El Kabir prayer held at the Dodan Barracks Praying Ground, Obalende-Lagos.

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat has urged Nigerians to embrace peace with one another as the nation’s economy can only thrive in a peaceful and tranquil environment.

Speaking today during the Eid El Kabir prayer held at the Dodan Barrack Praying Ground, Obalende, the Deputy Governor opined that peace is a pre-condition for stability and economic development in any society.

According to Hamzat, for the nation’s economy to grow, there must be peace in the country; stating that insurgency brings about war, poverty and under-development.

“For us as a country, we need to grow our economy. For this to happen, there must be peace in our country. Insurgency brings war, poverty, and under-development. We must, as people, do everything to ensure that peace reigns in our country, so that everyone can live well and go about their daily activities without fear or molestation” he said, adding that “It is our prayer that all will be resolved and peace be restored in our country.”

While wishing Nigerians happy celebrations, the Deputy Governor urged them to imbibe the tenet of the celebration which is about strong belief in one’s promises. He advised all to always keep to whatever promises they made as agreement.

He further appealed to Nigerians to abide with the principles of fairness and care for one another stressing that if all these are done, there will be peace in the country and insurgency will be a thing of the past.

On the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Hamzat urged Nigerians to be careful in their celebration by observing the basic tenet of COVID-19 protocols as their safety is very important.

In his sermon, the Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheikh Sulaiman Oluwatoyin Abou Nolla called all arms of government in the country to discharge their duties without favour and discrimination as they should be aware that they will be held accountable for everything they do on earth.

The cleric added that the government should see religious leaders as partners in reaching out to the vulnerable and less-privileged in the society. According to him, the people do visit religious centres when they are troubled, thus becoming an appropriate centre for not only offering succour to them but also to provide them with spiritual and emotional comforts.

Sheikh Abou Nolla commended the state governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat for the leadership style and qualities employed in steering the state to the path of success and greater development.

He hence called on all Islamic faithful to continue to observe the value of humility and self-reformation in an effort to turn good values into permanent features of their lives.

