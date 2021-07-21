Eid-el-Kabir: Kwara Govt suspends 2021 llorin durbar

July 21, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Project 0



The Kwara Government has suspended those year’s annual Eid durbar earlier scheduled for Wednesday (July 21) on security grounds.

The cancellation is contained in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Communications, Hajia Rabiat Abdulrahman, in llorin on Tuesday night.

“The suspension, painful as it is given our people’s attachment to it and government’s investments to promote this colourful cultural heritage,

“follows a police intelligence report which indicated that some forces plan to use the boisterous nature of the cultural to instigate a breakdown of law and order in the state, thereby complicating national security challenges,” the statement said.

“Government reiterates commitment to protection of lives and property of all residents of the state, as that is obligation.

“We urge all residents of the state to continue to cooperate the law enforcement agencies.

“The government once again congratulates Kwarans on the Eid-ul-Kabir celebrations and bids everyone many blessed Eid in the coming years,” the statement read in part.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that all activities towards successful hosting of the annual had perfected.

Tents, banners and identification tags of officials for the had fixed in readiness for the durbar. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,