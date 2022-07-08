Eid-el-Kabir: Kwara ALGON congratulates Muslims 

By Olubukola Aiyedogbon

The Kwara Chairman, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Mr Olajide Ashonibare, has advised Muslim faithfuls to eschew violence in any form during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Ashonibare, who spoke with newsmen in Ilorin on Friday, wished Muslims in the state a happy celebration, tasked them on prayers to God for peace and progress.

While appreciating Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his visionary leadership, he said that employees of local government councils and teachers engaged by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) have reasons to rejoice during the celebrations.

He therefore implored citizens of the state to create the enabling environment that would allow the government meet the their expectations in terms of delivering desired services.

“Employees of local government councils and teachers engaged by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) have reasons to rejoice because they have received their salaries for June.

“I also, on behalf of the chairmen of the Transition Implementation Committee (TIC), appreciate Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his support and visionary leadership, which serves as example for us.

“The TIC Chairmen wish His Excellency happy Sallah celebration while assuring all stakeholders that they are prepared to ensure workers get rewarded accordingly.

“We count on the support of the people to be successful in carrying out our task. We want you to be there for us when we call upon you. We shall continue to appreciate your generous togetherness,” he said. (NAN)

