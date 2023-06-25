Eid-el-Kabir: Kano Fire Service cautions firewood users

By Bosede Olufunmi

The Kano State Fire Service has called for caution on the use firewood during the Sallah festival celebrations.

The Director of the Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Hassan Ahmed-Muhammed, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Kano.

According to him, “during the festival, children should not be allowed to go near fire when frying meat or play with fire to avoid unforeseen circumstances.

“Youths who use fire at the roadside in their street must handle with care,” he said.

Ahmed-Muhammed further explained that fire service will make efforts to ensure safety of people during the eid-el-Kabir in the State.

The Director also called on motorists to obey traffic law to avoid road accidents and other incidents during and after Sallah.

He said the general public can contact the fire service in case of any incident or emergency on these phone numbers – 08107888878, 07051246833, 07026026400 and 08098822631.

Ahmad-Muhammed wishes the general public a successful Eid-el-Kabir celebration. (NAN)

