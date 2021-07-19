Eid-el-Kabir: Kaduna commercial transport operators pledge stable fare

Operators of commercial vehicles within Kaduna metropolis have promised a stable transport fare during the the Eid-el-Kabir period.

A cross section of the operators interviewed by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kaduna, said the gesture was to enable people move freely and cement relationships.

They said in this this era of daunting challenges, people of the state needed to be encouraged to be love one another through visits.

Yakubu Ibrahim, a commercial bus driver in Barnawa, said that they had unanimously agreed to allow charges remain unchanged.

He said that transport fare usually increased whenever there was hike in pump price of petrol or popular festivity.

“We will still maintain the usual N100 from Kasuwa to Sabo and Kawo to Mando axis,” he added.

Jubril Musa, a tricycle operator resident in Angwan Sanusi, said that in spite of the non- increase in fare, business was likely to be brisk for the operators due to the increase in movement of persons during the celebration.

“During festivities like Sallah, human movement usually increases as people would love to move around to visit their loved ones.

“We are hopeful of making enough money even as the transport fares remain same,” he added.

Caleb Matthew, a commercial motorcycle operator who resides in Sabo, said that charges would remain same, except during late hours.

“We usually charge a little extra only when it is getting late at night because of distances and the risk involved.

“There are areas tricycle and bus operators can not move into, especially at late hours, as such, our services are inevitable,” he said.

Mohammed Danborno, Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Employees, Mando Chapter, told NAN that transport fares were not likely to be affected during the Sallah festivity.

According to him, members cannot alter transportation fare unilaterally, adding that such hike only occurs when number of passengers are reduced, or there is hike in pump price of fuel.

He assured that transport fares would remain stable through out the period of the festivities. (NAN)

