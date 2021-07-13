Eid-El-Kabir: JNI urges sustained prayers, virtuous acts

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has urged for sustained prayers and upholding virtuous acts of devotion to overcome numerous adversities facing by Nigeria, as Muslims prepared to celebrate the Eid-El’Kabir.

The Secretary-General of JNI, Dr Khalid Abubakar, made the appeal in a statement on Monday in Kaduna.

Abubakar said that God in his mercy and abundant blessings spared many lives to witness yet another blessed period of Dhul-Hijjah (the 12th month of Islamic calendar), which called for gratitude and more prayers to overcome challenges bedevilling oneself and the nation at large.

He noted that the President-General of JNI, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad-Abubakar III, urged Nigerian Muslims to be more dedicated and committed in virtuous acts during the last 10 days leading to the celebration that commenced on July 11.

“Some of the recommended acts expected to be performed in these days include constant remembrance of Allah by glorifying and thanking him especially frequent repetition of ‘Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Laa’ilaha illallahu, Wallahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Walillahil-Hamd.

“We should also recite the Qur’an frequently; seek Allah’s forgiveness, extend kindness to relatives, share with the poor and needy, make peace and reconciliation, extend goodwill to kith and kin, visiting the sick and many other meritorious acts of worship,” Abubakar said.

He also noted that the superiority of performing righteous acts in the last 10 days of the last month of the Islamic month was gracious, thereby needed keen attention.

“That is why performing good deeds during these days are more beloved to Allah than performing good deeds during any other days on earth without exception, as declared by the Prophet, peace be upon him and expounded by Ibn Rajab”.

“We should all be more generous in alms and should also seriously engage in supplications for an end to the myriads of challenges bedeviling the Nigerian nation.

“We must bear in mind the most unfortunate wave of abductions and kidnappings for ransom as well as repeated attacks by insurgents and all other crimes against humanity, we reiterate that these heinous crimes are condemnable, abhorrent and unIslamic,” Abubakar said.

He urged Nigerians not to relent in supporting security agencies by providing relevant intelligence tips, in spite of alleged repercussions sometimes on informants by the mindless criminals.

“The onus lies squarely on the shoulders of the political leadership to confront these existential threats,” he said.

He also urged Muslims to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness and shun acts that would attract the anger of God. (NAN)

