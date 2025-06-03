Eid-el-Kabir: Idris doles out N336m to 11,229 women

Nasir Idris of Kebbi has donated N30,000 each to 11,229 women selected from the 3,347 poling units of the state to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir.

By Muhammad Lawal



Gov. Nasir Idris of Kebbi has donated N30,000 each to 11,229 women selected from the 3,347 poling units of the state to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the money, totalling more than N336 million was provided through the state leadership of All the Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

NAN also reports that three women were drawn from each of the 3,347 polling units across the state.

Disbursing the money at the party’s office in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday, the State APC Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Kana-Zuru, described Idris as a ‘God- sent people’s Governor’.

He said: “We must appreciate God, Almighty for blessing us with a leader that cares for his people.

“It takes only a leader with a large heart to do what our Comrade Governor is doing.”

Kana-Zuru urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money for their own good.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Hajiya Maimuna Mohammed Kalgo from Kalgo Local Government Area, appreciated the governor for what she described as a new political innovation in the state.

She stated d that the gesture was the first of its kind in the political history of Kebbi. (NAN)(www.nannwws.ng)